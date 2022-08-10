Johnny Depp appears in a new Dior commercial as the face of Sauvage

Johnny Depp is back in the headlines after locking a profitable deal with Dior fragrances.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has agreed to sign a new contract with the luxury brand, marking his return as the face of Dior’s Sauvage men’s fragrance.

Depp, 60, who emerged victorious in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in June, has signed a “multi-year deal worth seven figures,” sources told TMZ.

Following the announcement, the fashion label released a video of Depp discussing his relationship with Sauvage and how the Paris venue L’Olympia holds special memories for him, where he performed his musical gigs with Jeff Beck.

Posted on Dior’s beauty Instagram profile, in the clip, the Rum Diary star was heard saying, “How do I feel about Paris being the last show on the tour? It’s apt.”

“I saw Vanessa [Paradis, former partner] here at the Olympia. I brought my kids to see Bob Dylan here at the Olympia. I met Charles Aznavour at the Olympia. It’s really quite a special place, and the sound from the stage is immense.”

He also talked about what Sauvage means to him and how a certain smell can bring back memories. Dior had previously released a series of photos of Depp taken backstage by Greg Williams.