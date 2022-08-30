Johnny Depp dresses up at MTV ‘moon man’ for VMAs this week

Actor briefly discussed his controversial trial with his ex-wife during his performance.

Johnny Depp dresses up at MTV ‘moon man’ for VMAs this week. Whitney Heard, the sister of Amber Heard, criticizes Depp for his new job.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor briefly discussed his controversial trial with his ex-wife Heard during his performance as the MTV moon man for the VMAs.

While many people applauded the star’s unexpected visit, followers of the Aquaman actress criticized MTV executives for their ‘desperate’ attempts to increase viewership.

Whitney, 34, reacted to the unexpected inclusion of Depp in the show on her Instagram Story by posting the words “I stand with Amber Heard” and a graphic renaming the occasion the “DVMA’s,” which appeared to be a reference to domestic violence.

“@MTV You’re nasty and obviously in need! I sincerely hope none of the individuals who made this call are mothers of daughters “She composed.

Damages totalling more than $10 million were given to him. He is now appealing the decision, while she is contesting the success of her countersuit.

