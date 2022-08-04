Advertisement
Johnny Depp is not fan of royal family

Johnny Depp is not fan of royal family

Articles
Johnny Depp is not fan of royal family

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp

  • The royals supported Johnny during the trail.
  • He has more the 27 million followers on Facebook.
  • He is not a fan of the royals.
Royalists and monarchists choose to back Johnny Depp in his court dispute with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The “Aquaman” actress was cruelly mocked by certain royal admirers and compared to Meghan Markle by specialists known for their royal family sympathies.

Following Depp’s near victory over Heard, the Hollywood star’s Instagram following has increased by twofold.

More than 27 million individuals follow him on the Facebook-owned app.

It is important to notice that the actor follows only 157 Instagram profiles and that he does not follow a single account linked to the British royal family. Not even Prince William and Kate Middleton, who recently attended the London premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise.

Johnny dislikes Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the other royals.

In an earlier interview, Johnny Depp stated that he had met Prince Charles and joked that he didn’t understand what the prince said when they shook hands.

Depp impersonated the future king during the interview.

