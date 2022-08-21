Jerry confirmed Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as fans of Johnny Depp push for the actor’s return to the franchise.

He also stated that the next Pirates of the Caribbean film will reunite an original writer.

However, Bruckheimer did not specifically said whether Depp would be back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the film.

Advertisement

As Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard prepare to appeal their divorce, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in the works, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Jerry confirmed Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as fans of Johnny Depp push for the actor’s return to the franchise.

He also stated that the next Pirates of the Caribbean film will reunite an original writer.

Jerry told the Comicbook, “I’ve very excited, it’s going to be terrific. We’re just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters.”

Advertisement However, Bruckheimer did not specifically said whether Depp would be back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the film. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Depp to return as Jack Sparrow and they are of the view that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would do well to bring him into the fold, as the franchise might not be successful without him. Also Read Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement