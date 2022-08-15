Karan Johar writes a nice birthday message for Ayan Mukerji

Karan Johar wishes Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday today.

He also penned down a heartfelt note expressing his love for the Wake Up Sid helmer.

Karan Johar has wished Ayan Mukerji on his birthday today. A couple of seconds back, Karan took to his online entertainment space and imparted an image highlighting himself to Ayan. Doing as such, he likewise composed a genuine note for the Brahmastra chief. Look underneath to investigate.

A couple of seconds back, Karan took to his Instagram space and shared a photograph where he and Ayan and be seen situated close to one another, with the last option laying his head on Karan’s shoulder.

Alongside this charming photograph, Karan likewise wrote down a sweet note communicating his affection for the Wake Up Sid chief. Additionally, he likewise hailed Ayan for his very long term obligation to his fantasy project-Brahmastra.

The subtitle read, “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!! (red heart emojis and fire emojis)”

Brahmastra is one of the most-expected movies of the year. The legendary dream science fiction film highlights Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in critical jobs. It is upheld by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is scheduled to deliver on the ninth of September, 2022.

