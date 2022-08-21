Kareena Kapoor composes her maiden production, see details:

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.

The film has received mixed reactions from the audience and critics alike.

Kareena has started prepping for her upcoming films with Hansal Mehta.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan was as of late seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-featuring Aamir Khan.

While the film has gotten blended responses from the crowd and pundits the same, Kareena has now begun preparing for her impending movies.

Discussing which, some time back, Kareena took to the story include on her Instagram space and shared a brief look at how she is spending her Saturday night.

In the image shared by Kareena, one can see a duplicate of a film script. While Bebo didn’t uncover the complete name of the film, one can see the word ‘The’ and ‘Murder’.

It will be helmed by rumored movie producer Hansal Mehta. For the unversed, the film will likewise stamp Kareena’s presentation as a maker.

It was last year in August when Kareena took to her Instagram space and declared that she is fiddling into creation as a team with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image of her presenting alongside Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta and declared that she would be wearing a maker’s cap soon. Sharing the image on her Instagram, the entertainer expressed, “New beginnings”.

Hansal remained in both the women as Ekta was holding him from one side and Kareena from the other. Each of the three looked blissful.

Aside from this, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s thrill ride, which will be founded on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X.

She will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the film. As of late, it Kareena likewise affirmed that she will be re-joining for another film with Veere Di Wedding maker Rhea Kapoor.

Without uncovering the name, Kareena affirmed that there are 2 other heavenly entertainers ready.

Advertisement

She adds, “Rhea will make the announcement soon. The film is not about stars; instead, it’s about [strong] women coming together.” The film will purportedly be helmed by Lootcase (2020) chief Rajesh Krishnan.

Also Read According to Alia Bhatt, she will change her last name to “Kapoor” Alia Bhatt has had an amazing year, both on a personal and...