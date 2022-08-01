Kareena Kapoor: Defends the controversy over a naked photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to react to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot.

She said that it is an “open ticket for everyone” to discuss and debate.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the furthest down the line superstar to respond to the contention encompassing Ranveer Singh’s bare photoshoot.

Advertisement

The Jayeshbai Jordaar entertainer’s photos became a web sensation, and keeping in mind that many had decent comments about them, the entertainer got a ton of savaging and reaction for it as well.

Ranveer turned into the focal point of contention after he shot naked photos for the worldwide magazine, Paper Magazine. Presently, Kareena shielded Ranveer for his photoshoot and said that it is an “open ticket for everybody” to talk about and banter.

In the most recent meeting with India Today, the Veere Di Wedding entertainer said: “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think individuals express it for saying).

It is an open ticket for everybody to talk about and have discusses. I feel like everybody has a ton of leisure time too on the grounds that everybody has an assessment on everything. I don’t have any idea why it is a major take.

Like I said, it simply demonstrates that everybody has a ton of leisure time.” Earlier, numerous big names like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, and others likewise guarded Ranveer.

As of late, a NGO recorded a FIR in Mumbai against Ranveer and expressed that he had “hurt the opinions of ladies overall and offended their humility through his photos.”

Advertisement

In the mean time, on the work front, Kareena is at present preparing for the arrival of her impending satire show film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which will highlight Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

It is an authority change of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself depends on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of a similar name.

It is booked for film discharge on 11 August 2022. Aside from this, she has Sujoy Ghosh’s spine chiller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is scheduled to deliver on Netflix.

Also Read Rohit Shetty will begin filming Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty has got Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together...