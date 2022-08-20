Kareena Kapoor makes fun of her ‘Jab We Met’ character Geet

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The actress joked that she deserves credit for financially benefiting the Indian Railways.

Bebo will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was as of late seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has kidded that she merits recognition for monetarily helping the Indian Railways with her presentation as Geet in ‘Jab We Met’. Kareena was seen gracing Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma’s ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ as of late.

During her appearance, the entertainer expressed that there has been an expansion in the incomes of Indian Railways after the arrival of her film. Bebo was seen with her then sweetheart Shahid Kapoor in the Imtiaz Ali executive. In one of the scenes, Geet misses her train and she is offered spontaneous guidance by an Indian Railways worker.

To this, Kareena jested, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way.”

She likewise utilized a line from the film when Varun, who plays her legal counselor, requested that she become more focused on her court arrangements. Kareena said, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak.”

Prior to Kareena, celebs like Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar have showed up on the show. It additionally stars Kusha Kapila.

On the work front, Kareena will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s straightaway. It will star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

