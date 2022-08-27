Satyaprem Ki Katha by Sameer Vidwans would present a unique challenge for Kartik Aaryan.

The actor seeking new challenges claims that he will only sign on for a role and a movie if it will push him as an actor.

The actor seeking new challenges claims that he will only sign on for a role and a movie if it will push him as an actor. “There is no point in doing what I’ve already done.”

The setting, the time period, the attire, and the body language of Satyaprem Ki Katha require a full makeover. To the task, Kartik Aaryan is up to it.

“He will set aside a large chunk of his time later this year for intense workshops. There will be a huge volume of preparation and speech modification. Kartik will be unrecognizable in the part,” says a source close to the project.

Given the amount of work put into it and Sameer Vidwans’ other successes, including his seminal Marathi film Anandi Gopal, this could be the movie that wins Kartik his first National Award.