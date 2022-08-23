Kate Moss photos with her dog will melt your heart

Kate adopted a puppy in 2017.

For almost 30 years, Kate has impressed on the catwalk, but who knows if she will look as chic on Monday’s dog walk.

The 48-year-old supermodel looked chic while running errands in London and holding her cherished papillon puppy Stanley in her arms and donning a vibrant paisley outfit.

The legendary cover girl flaunted her toned legs while out and about in a black denim skirt and hefty matching shoes.

She wore no makeup and made the most of the sunlight by hiding behind a pair of clear-framed sunglasses.

Kate adopted a puppy in 2017, she and her ex-husband Jamie Hince, with whom she divorced in 2015, also owned a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-cross named Archie.

