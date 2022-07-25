Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Kate Moss, she was used as a scapegoat for “drugs and anorexia.”

According to Kate Moss, she was used as a scapegoat for “drugs and anorexia.”

Articles
Advertisement
According to Kate Moss, she was used as a scapegoat for “drugs and anorexia.”

According to Kate Moss, she was used as a scapegoat for “drugs and anorexia.”

Advertisement
  • At the height of her modelling career, Kate Moss described how she was used as a “scapegoat for drugs and anorexia.”
  • According to Mirror, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend spoke out about the 2005 photos that were released showing her taking cocaine with her then-boyfriend Pete Doherty in a recording studio.

“I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical,” said Kate in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kate Moss says she “ran away” from shoot after being asked to be topless
Kate Moss says she “ran away” from shoot after being asked to be topless

Kate Moss has revealed how a photoshoot as a teenager helped to...

Kate mentioned that she was not charged for the offence and did not lose her daughter but in all, she lost “lucrative contracts with several top brands”.

Following this incident, she apologized publicly, adding, “I had to apologize really, if people were looking up to me.”

The supermodel also addressed the 1993 fashion shoot for Vogue magazine, which received criticism from some quarters.

A fashion shoot took place. I could only afford to live at the time because it was shot at my apartment, she said.

“I think I was a scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems,” the Zoolander actress admitted.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kate Moss reveals the reason she decided to testify in Johnny Depp case
Kate Moss reveals the reason she decided to testify in Johnny Depp case

Kate Moss has spoken about her decision to testify in Johnny Depp's...

I have never been or been anorexic. I had never used heroin before. I was thin because I had never been fed while participating in shoots or performances.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Olivia Hye speaks up about her lost injunction case
Olivia Hye speaks up about her lost injunction case
Shahid Kapoor discusses the possibility for a project with Vishal Bhardwaj
Shahid Kapoor discusses the possibility for a project with Vishal Bhardwaj
John Legend reveals his upcoming album 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine'
John Legend reveals his upcoming album 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine'
Narendra Modi lauds Pathaan's housefull performance in Srinagar
Narendra Modi lauds Pathaan's housefull performance in Srinagar
Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai & Lagaan have a combined box office value of more than Rs 500 crore 
Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai & Lagaan have a combined box office value of more than Rs 500 crore 
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story