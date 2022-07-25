Kate Moss says she “ran away” from shoot after being asked to be topless
Kate Moss has revealed how a photoshoot as a teenager helped to...
“I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical,” said Kate in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.
Kate mentioned that she was not charged for the offence and did not lose her daughter but in all, she lost “lucrative contracts with several top brands”.
Following this incident, she apologized publicly, adding, “I had to apologize really, if people were looking up to me.”
The supermodel also addressed the 1993 fashion shoot for Vogue magazine, which received criticism from some quarters.
A fashion shoot took place. I could only afford to live at the time because it was shot at my apartment, she said.
“I think I was a scapegoat for a lot of people’s problems,” the Zoolander actress admitted.
I have never been or been anorexic. I had never used heroin before. I was thin because I had never been fed while participating in shoots or performances.
