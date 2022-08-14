Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Kho Gaye Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film schedule.

He shared a picture of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.

The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as of late took his Instagram to share a genuine note about him impending film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film plan..

Chaturvedi’s post read: “… And it’s a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess.”

“It’s a story about you & me, and we were just… A bunch of cool kids makin’ a film,” he added.

Chaturvedi likewise treated his fans with a healthy image of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is an impending film, composed by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.

