Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

Darlings: Vijay Varma discusses his career struggles and success
Vijay Verma rose to fame right after his remarkable performance in Pink....
Siddhant Chaturvedi as of late took his Instagram to share a genuine note about him impending film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film plan..
Chaturvedi’s post read: “… And it’s a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess.”
“It’s a story about you & me, and we were just… A bunch of cool kids makin’ a film,” he added.
Chaturvedi likewise treated his fans with a healthy image of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is an impending film, composed by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.
