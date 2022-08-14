Advertisement
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

Articles
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan concludes, Siddhant Chaturvedi writes letter

  • Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Kho Gaye Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film schedule.
  • He shared a picture of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.
  • The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.
Siddhant Chaturvedi as of late took his Instagram to share a genuine note about him impending film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film plan..

Chaturvedi’s post read: “… And it’s a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

“It’s a story about you & me, and we were just… A bunch of cool kids makin’ a film,” he added.

Chaturvedi likewise treated his fans with a healthy image of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is an impending film, composed by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.

