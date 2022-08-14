Darlings: Vijay Varma discusses his career struggles and success

Vijay Verma rose to fame right after his remarkable performance in Pink.

As per the Darlings actor, his journey in the film industry wasn’t easy.

In an interview Varma opened up about his struggle in his initial days in the industry.

In a meeting with Hindustan Times, Vijay Varma got serious about his underlying days in the entertainment world where he didn’t have the freedom to pick jobs. However, he tried to get the best ventures and remained predictable through the educational experience.

The entertainer said, “I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahin hai’ (you aren’t Shah Rukh Khan) multiple times.”

Varma added: “I could have lost my motivation pretty easily, but I tried my best and stayed consistent throughout the process. And today, Shah Rukh Khan has employed me.”

He further added, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script.”

“The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it,” Varma finished up.

