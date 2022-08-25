Kiara Advani opens up about marriage plans

Kiara Advani is an A-list actress with recent hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo.

Shahid Kapoor is a popular Indian actor.

He’s been in movies for about 20 years and has delivered several notable performances.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani is an A-list actress with recent hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Shahid Kapoor is a popular Indian actor. He’s been in movies for about 20 years and has delivered several notable performances. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani captured many hearts in Kabir Singh. On-screen and offline, they had amazing chemistry. They appeared on the sixth season of Karan Johar’s notorious gossip programme Koffee With Karan.

Kiara Advani’s dating status and marriage intentions were discussed. The actress usually denied or dodged romance rumours when asked. Kiara remarked, “I’m not getting married.” “I’ve always believed in marriage since I grew up with one. It’s something I see in my future, but I won’t say on Koffee With Karan.” Karan and Shahid wanted additional information. Karan also asked about her wedding invitation. The actress confirmed he’d be invited. The show included several goofy moments. On the chat programme, Kiara nearly persuaded Karan to appear in his next action picture.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Koffee With Karan episode is available digitally. Kiara Advani will appear in Ram Charan’s next alongside S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Shahid Kapoor’s next action flick will be released digitally. He’ll also be in Farzi with Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Karan Johar will start his action film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also Read Kiara Advani reveals she bitched-slapped Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's new Koffee With Karan episode has been...