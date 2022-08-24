Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s new Koffee With Karan episode has been revealed, and fans are thrilled.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s new Koffee With Karan episode has been revealed, and fans are thrilled. We all seen how well these two performers worked together in Kabir Singh. Kiara said Shahid had her wait eight hours for Kabir Singh. She claimed she bitch-slapped the Jab We Met actor in her brain as they discussed his next scene’s shoes.

Kiara waited 8 hours for Shahid on the Kabir Singh set.

Kiara stated in Bingo why she bitchedlapped Shahid. Kiara remarked, “On my third or fourth day of filming, I waited eight hours because of Shahid’s next scene’s shoes.” Karan claimed he would have waited eight hours if asked about shoes. Karan added, “If I had to wait eight hours for a shoe conversation, I’d bitch-slap too.”

Projects by Kiara and Shahid

Kiara will next appear in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, she’ll be in S. Shankar’s Telugu film RC-15 with Ram Charan. Kiara will co-star alongside Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. After Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this is their second film together. Kartik plays SatyaPrem, while Kiara plays Katha. Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures produce.

Last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It will be Kabir Singh’s first cooperation with Ali Abbas Zafar. Shahid Kapoor will debut on OTT with Raj and DK’s unnamed project.

