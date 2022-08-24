Advertisement
Kiara Advani reveals first meeting with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani reveals first meeting with Sidharth Malhotra

We can’t wait for the upcoming Koffee With Karan season 7 episode! Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar’s programme. The couple discussed their personal and professional lives with Karan. Kiara candidly discussed her rumoured lover Sidharth Malhotra. They’re one of Bollywood’s most-rumored couples. Sidharth and Kiara’s onscreen and offscreen connection regularly makes news.

Kiara Advani shared her first encounter with Sidharth Malhotra. “Sid and I knew each other before being cast as Shershaah,” she remarked. He’s cast. But in…” Karan Johar remarked, “Kiara Advani and I crashed Lust Stories’ closing party at a friend’s home. And you first met Sid at the party. “Casually met,” Kiara said.

Shahid Kapoor commented, “It’s nice you remember how you met.” Kiara said, “I won’t forget it.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in discussions to reunite for a Karan Johar rom-com. Shashank Khaitan, director of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, will direct the unnamed rom-com. Sid and Kiara just met with Shashank and decided to appear in his rom com. If everything goes as planned, filming will begin before the end of the year, according to a source close to the director. Everyone is enthusiastic for this romantic comedy.

