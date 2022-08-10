Kim Go Eun will go for an acting transformation for her upcoming drama

Soompi reported on August 9 that Kim Go Eun will undergo another acting transformation in her upcoming drama Little Women.

Kim will star as Oh In Joo, the eldest sister who seeks financial security for her family, in the new tvN drama Little Women, which premieres on September 3.

The story revolves around three close-knit sisters who grew up in poverty.

The drama follows the sisters’ dramatic journey as they become involved in a significant event and come up against the country’s wealthiest family.

Kim expressed her affection for the drama saying, “The script was so fun to the point that I read it in an instant as soon as I received it. I am happy to be able to work with great people and be a part of this great team.”

The actress also discussed her role, “Oh In Joo is a person who really loves her family. She lives her life by loving, expressing, and doing her best in her own way. This seems to be the reason and value for her to exist in this world.”