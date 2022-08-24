Kim Kardashian ready to date ‘someone older’ after breakup

Kim Kardashian reveals her weight loss trick
After dating for nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently called it quits. Rumors suggest that the couple’s unexpected breakup was caused by long distance (Pete was in Australia filming Wizards!).
The Kardashians star is prepared to start dating once more, according to an E! News insider, and she has even asked for advice on her next partner.
Kim Kardashian “has lots of possibilities” to select from, according to another person close to her, and all of her friends “are constantly trying to set her up.”
The reality actress and entrepreneur, 41, has also narrowed down the characteristics she values in a partner, and they are the exact opposite of those of her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
“Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”
