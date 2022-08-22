KWK 7 promo: Shahid Kapoor reveals Kiara and Sidharth relation

Shahid hints at a big announcement by the end of this year.

In Koffee with Karan 07. he teases a major news from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

After the shaking Punjabi episode of Koffee With Karan 7 highlighting Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, we have the superhit on-screen Jodi, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani gracing the sofa in episode 8.

With sizzling discussions around affection, family, marriage and the Bollywood loftiness, Kiara and Shahid bring their legit, sincere side to the love seat. A ton about Kiara and Sidharth’s supposed relationship was spilt on the lounge chair and Shahid even indicated a major declaration before the current year’s over.

The promotion starts with Shahid Kapoor being savage when gotten some information about his hottest element, while Karan Johar lets the cat out of the bag around Siddharth-Kiara wedding reports.

Kiara additionally drilled down into being more than dear companions with her Shershaah co-star. Shahid jests that these two are a gorgeous couple, to which KJo says that ‘bachche kamaal ke honge’.

The promotion closes with Shahid alluding to a major declaration rolling in from Sidharth and Kiara and he likewise expresses that it won’t be a film declaration.

In the mean time, discussing the work front, Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

He will be next found in Ali Abbas Zafar’s activity performer and it will check the Kabir Singh entertainer’s most memorable coordinated effort with the movie producer. Plus, Shahid Kapoor will likewise be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s impending untitled undertaking.

In the mean time, discussing Kiara’s forthcoming ventures, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar ahead of the pack jobs.

Then, she will highlight in RC-15, which is a Telugu movie and is coordinated by S. Shankar featuring Ram Charan. Aside from this, Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

This denotes their second on-screen joint effort after Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the film, Kartik will exposition the job of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be viewed as Katha. The film is delivered by Sajid Nadiadwala as a team with Namah Pictures.

