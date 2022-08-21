Lilibet and Archie miss Queen Elizabeth?

The children of Harry and Meghan live closer to their grandmother Doria Ragland, who lives less than two hours away from the Sussexes’ home in Los Angeles.

It is said that Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, knows Lilibet and Archie better than Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

It is said that Meghan’s mother has a close relationship with her two young grandchildren and often visits them in Montecito. A source says that the kids like to spend time with their grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is 96 years old, doesn’t know much about the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they live hundreds of miles away. They don’t talk to her much through Zoom.

After moving from the UK to the US in 2020, Harry and Meghan bought their mansion in Montecito. However, Doria already owned a home in Los Angeles that she had inherited in 2011.

Some royal fans think that when Harry and Meghan aren’t around, Doria takes care of Archie and Lilibet and likes spending time with them.

Lilibet and Archie’s grandmother lives only a few hours away from her grandchildren, so she can visit them every day. The beautiful house that Doria owns looks like it should be in a travel brochure.

