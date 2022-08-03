Advertisement
Lindsay Lohan day out with husband Bader Shammas in New York; See

  • Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas were spotted together in New York.
  • The couple lives in Dubai and try to keep their relationship private.
  • For those who don’t know, the couple started dating after meeting on the set of The Karate Kid.
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are having the best time of their lives as they walk back to their hotel in New York City after a day out.

The Mean Girls star looked beautiful in the photos. She wore a black tank top with thin straps and a short mini skirt of the same colour.

 

The actress’s husband, on the other hand, looked sharp, even though he kept his outfit casual and comfortable for a trip to Manhattan. He wore a dark navy shirt with a collar and short sleeves with yellow stripes.

 

In an earlier Instagram post, the Freaky Friday star introduced her husband and said, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”

For those who don’t know, the couple lives in Dubai and tries to keep their relationship from being seen by the public.

Lindsay Lohan marries in surprise wedding as she calls fiancé her husband on Instagram
Lindsay Lohan marries in surprise wedding as she calls fiancé her husband on Instagram

Mean Girls actress wed financier Bader Shammas seven months after he proposed....


