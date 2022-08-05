Lisa Kudrow reveals she struggled while filming alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow reveals she struggled while filming alongside Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox.

The Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion actor talked about feeling “self-conscious” because costumes used to look better on her female co-stars in an interview with Podcrushed.

The 59-year-old actor stated on the program, “I didn’t realize I don’t look like I thought I looked until Friends.”

“It was just seeing Courtney and Jennifer dressed, as well as myself. They were knowledgeable about tailoring and could consult the costume designer on where to take something in, she continued.

Then, Kudrow remarked, “I would realize it’s not only about tailoring.” “I’m not trying to claim that I was obese. I simply had no concept what my actual physical shape was.

When the actor was in her 40s, she started to embrace her body as it was and said, “It’s OK. I look just like this.

The single mother continued by saying that the pressure to appear a specific way in Hollywood is all “in your head.”

She said, “You’re doing that to yourself. “Being Tom Cruise or as well-known as Tom Cruise is not necessary. It was either Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan for me at the time. I’m not truly being asked to do that.

For ten seasons, from 1994 to 2004, the trio portrayed the legendary roles of Rachel Green, Mocica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay on NBC’s well-known comedic sitcom.

Nearly 20 years after the show’s finale, the stars are still close friends.

