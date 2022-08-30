Madhuri Dixit captivates viewers with her recent dance performance

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved and popular actresses in Bollywood.

Her spectacular dancing abilities have earned her millions of fans across generations.

Recently shared a video in which she can be seen taking on a new Instagram trend.

In the video shared by Madhuri, she should be visible killing another dance pattern on Instagram. The entertainer looks easily lovely as she is seen wearing a pink top and a couple of beige pants.

She styled it with a couple of white heels. Madhuri picked new and dewy cosmetics look, while she kept her hair open.

As she furrowed to the music, she hypnotized fans with her evergreen excellence and articulations also.

In the mean time, on the acting front, Madhuri was most recently seen in the web show The Fame Game, where she depicted the job of a superstar named Anamika Anand who disappears.

The show will delivered on an OTT stage on the 25th of February. She presently has another web series named Maja Maa, which is a warm, entertaining story set in Baroda.

It will recount the tale of a caring mother who accidentally turns into an obstacle to her child’s marriage plans and challenges cultural standards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The film will be created by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is composed by Sumit Batheja.

Aside from Madhuri, the film will likewise see a thrilling outfit cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

Madhuri will likewise pass judgment on the well known dance unscripted TV drama Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10.

