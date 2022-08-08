Madonna apparently wants to work with her pal Britney Spears

The Toxic singer is preparing a return with Elton John.

After hearing that the Toxic singer is preparing a return with Elton John, Madonna apparently wants to work with her pal and the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears.

According to the publications, the creator of the blockbuster album Into the Groove has “really been pushing” for collaboration with Spears.

The insider also mentioned that Madonna is among the singers who have expressed interest in working with Spears after hearing the new version of Tiny Dancer she recorded with John.

According to the insider, “the two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now.”

But now that she knows the way is clear, the insider says, she’s started making serious attempts to secure the position. Although Britney has given serious thought to the offer, she has thus far decided against accepting it.

A source said that Spears is appreciative of all the offers and honoured that so many great artists are ready to collaborate with her, citing Madonna as an example.

In 2003, the group’s song “In the Zone” and its accompanying music video reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

An anonymous source previously told Page Six, “Britney is back.” And now that she’s back at work, she couldn’t be happier.

Continuing, the insider said, “Spears and John have recorded a remix of 1971 hit Tiny Dancer as a full duet — and it is incredible.”