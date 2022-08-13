Malaika Arora looks sizzling in a black tank top with sweatpants

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood.

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She is very concerned about her health and figure. The Munni Badnam star recently stepped out and left her fans in awe with her look.

The 48-year-most old’s recent appearance as you create your list. She voted in this grey tank top for the first time last week when she wore it to the airport. We are currently falling in love with its incredible fit for the second time.

There is one for athleisure enthusiasts and another for fans of jeans. Her OOTN was different from the last one in that a tank top was not tucked in. The contrast stitching maintained its chicness.

Malaika paired this sleeveless top with flared, ivory trousers that had a drawstring waist. She completed her ultra-chic appearance with shoes, a pair of black sunglasses, and a quilted black Chanel bag. Reminds you of another celebrity who possesses a handbag like that? Sanon Kriti. Nothing beats simple hair and makeup.

