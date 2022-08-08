MANIFESTO: DAY 1 of ENHYPEN enters Billboard 200 top 10

ENHYPEN breaks into US Billboard 200 top 10.

It ranked number 6.

DIMENSION: ANSWER is currently number 11.

With the release of their compact album MANIFESTO: DAY 1, ENHYPEN broke a previous record in the US charts.

ENHYPEN entered the Billboard 200 top 10 with MANIFESTO: DAY 1 on August 7.

The album debuted on the Billboard Top 200 Albums list at No. 6, which was its highest position to date.

Additionally, this is their fourth appearance on the chart overall. They previously released BORDER: CARNIVAL, which is currently at No. 18, DIMENSION: DILEMMA, and DIMENSION: ANSWER, which is currently at No. 11.

MANIFESTO: DAY 1 was able to sell 39,000 equivalent album units during the first week of August, according to Luminate (previously MRC Data).

According to Soompi, the album’s overall score was made up of 38,000 traditional album sales and 1,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which over the course of the week amounted to 1.29 million on-demand audio streams.

