Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk actor Shades Star Wars when questioned

Mark Ruffalo is tossing some significant shade at Star Wars! The Avengers: Endgame star, who repeats his job as The Hulk/Bruce Banner in She-Hulk, was inquired as to whether there is an excess of Marvel content.

Nonetheless, Mark Ruffalo expressed, “It’s not something I worry about.”

While The Adam Project star comprehends that these things run their course prior to something different goes along, he recognizes what which Marvel has gotten along nicely: Similar to their comic books approach, even inside MCU, Marvel lets a chief or an entertainer “sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness.”

Elaborating further about how Marvel generally permits them to carry that style to the material, Mark attacked Star Wars, admitting, “If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world.”

“But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe,” the Oscar-selected entertainer noted in examination.

