Mark Wahlberg & Kevin Hart teamed up for Netlix’s Me Time. Today marks the streaming platform debut of this brand-new comedy, which appears to be rather entertaining from the teasers.

Hart is renowned for his career in stand-up comedy and his numerous comic roles in movies. Wahlberg is better renowned for his versatility as an actor because he frequently appears in comedies, action movies, and dramas.

He is actually one of the funniest comedic actors out there. Wahlberg reportedly had to film a sequence for the new movie while being completely naked for 12 hours.

He recently talked about the exhausting day. “Unfortunately for me, the whole day lasted 12 hours in Long Beach on the pier,” said Wahlberg.

When Huck (Mark Wahlberg) meets his longtime friend Sonny (Kevin Hart) in the scene in question, Huck is only wearing his sneakers. It took almost 12 hours to shoot the entire scenario, leaving Wahlberg exposed to the elements.

The good news is that since it is July, even in Long Beach, it wasn’t really that cold. Still, it doesn’t sound good to have to be minimal for a protracted amount of time.

Despite Wahlberg’s admission that he occasionally wears a robe, it was nonetheless hard for him to film that scene. Wahlberg might have at least had Hart making fun of him the entire time, which might have made the moment more enjoyable to film. This is only conjecture, but it might have gone that way.

Me Time centers on Sonny (Kevin Hart), a rule-abiding parent who stays at home. He lacks the skills to “relax.” In response to his wife’s pleading for him to have some “me time,” he teams up with Huck, a longtime crazy friend (Mark Wahlberg).

Huck is a bit of a wild card and starts to put Sonny in all kinds of situations where he shouldn’t be. The movie appears to be a funny buddy comedy with the same amount of intensity as The Other Guys and Ride Along, featuring everything from cougar assaults to car collisions.

John Hamburg directed the film Me Time. Comedy films like Little Fockers, Why Him?, I Love You, Man, and Along Came Polly were famously directed and produced by Hamburg.

He undoubtedly has a broad knowledge of the comedy genre. In addition, Hamburg wrote the story. The movie’s producers were Bryan Smiley, Kevin Hart, and John Hamburg. Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Tahj Mowry are among the cast members.

Viewers can see Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart interact in Me Time, which is presently available on Netflix. As was already said, the performers appear to have a great deal of fun with one another based just on the trailers.

Even though Wahlberg had to spend the entire day in his underwear, the moment was probably going to be amusing. Right now, moviegoers may watch the movie and accept the pain that Wahlberg underwent in order to make us all laugh. Thank you very much, Mr. Wahlberg.

