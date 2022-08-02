Matthew McConaughey calls for ‘gun responsibility’ at white house stage
Following the shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde,...
The Lone Star actor was seen in a clip reading a book while sitting outside in the great outdoors and clutching a white mug.
“You know I think we gotta really watch how quickly we like to say we deserve something,” Matthew began.
He continued, “I don’t know that we deserve anything. I’ve found that if we think we deserve something and we throw that word out and say ‘no, do we earn it?”
“That becomes measurable. We can earn things, but I don’t think we deserve things,” explained the 52-year-old.
“And earning means we’re in the process of helping get what we want,” he added.
Concluding his note, he said, “Saying that we deserve it – a lot of times we just lean back and go, ‘well I’m supposed to get mine, I deserve it.’ It’s different than earning it. Earn before you deserve.”
Sharing the post, the actor captioned it, “Earn it #soulcash”.
Fans quickly showered the actor with praise for his “intelligent, uplifting words”
“Inspiring remarks from Professor McConaughey,” one person said.
Another concurred, adding, “Entitled individuals think they deserve things. Instead, put in the effort and earn it.
