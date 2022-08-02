Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can not be blamed for living in US

Prince Harry memoir not ‘feel good daisies’ for royals amid Netflix pressure

Former talk show host Trisha Goddard has commented on Tom Bower’s latest book and his disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle.

Ms. Goddard stated on 60 Minutes Australia, “‘For f***s sake!’, here we go again”, adding that the spitefulness is “boring”.

Ms. Goddard stated on 60 Minutes Australia, “‘For f***s sake!’, here we go again”, adding that the spitefulness is “boring”. She added: “In the US, people really like them [Meghan and Harry].

“People can’t understand what’s going on in Britain, other than snobbishness.

“[and] I am pretty sure [that] there’s a lot of that going on.”

She asserts that “you certainly can’t blame them” for choosing to stay in the United States rather than return to Windsor.

Goddard mentions that the pair has “successfully sued” other media. She said that she “can’t blame them” for deciding to remain in the United States for the “foreseeable future.”

Last month’s publication of Tom Bower’s book contained a series of explosive allegations regarding the breach between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family.

Trisha Goddard previously discussed the couple with ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship for his documentary, ‘Harry and Meghan: The Week That Shake The Royals’. She stated at the time, “This is not just racism, but snobbishness.”

