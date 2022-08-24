Meghan Markle claims that she felt “awful” about aspiration for women when dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle claims that other people made her feel deficient.

It is during early stages of her relationship with Prince Harry.

She was frequently characterized as a cunning lady.

During the early stages of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims that other people made her feel deficient.

The Duchess of Sussex confessed she was frequently characterized as a cunning lady due to her “ambitious” personality in an interview with tennis star Serena Williams for the first edition of her podcast Archetypes.

Until I started dating my future husband, Markle said, “I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’.”

It seems that having ambition is horrible, dreadful for a woman. That is, in some people’s opinions,” she added. It’s been incredibly difficult for me to unfeel the negativity behind it since I felt it.

In the millions of girls and women who regularly make themselves smaller – so much smaller, Meghan said, “I can’t unsee it, either.”

Meghan has drawn media interest ever since her relationship with Harry became known in 2017. According to reports, several magazines and tabloids set up shop outside her home to observe and report on her every move.

