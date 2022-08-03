Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in order to gain “spotlight”

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry for fame, Royal biographer Tom Bower says.

Bower believes the former Suits star was unprepared for the realities of royal life when she returned to the U.S. with Prince Harry in 2020.

Meghan wanted the title, she wanted the fame, and then go back to California, according to the author.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry for fame in order to turn the Royal Family into a “Hollywood celebrity game.”

Royal biographer Tom Bower believes the former Suits star was unprepared for the realities of royal life when she returned to the United States with Prince Harry in 2020.

Bower stated on Sunrise, “She [Meghan] voluntarily came to England and married into the Royal Family and she must have known what that required.”

The author added, “She had to be part of the team and support the Queen and play her part. And all she really did was complain because she wanted the spotlight, she wanted to be number one.”

Tom claimed that Meghan “wanted to turn the Royal Family into a Hollywood celebrity game. I think she wanted the title, she wanted the fame, and then go back to California.”

Meghan Markle’s hopes of playing the ‘Hollywood celebrity game’ were dashed, according to the author.

