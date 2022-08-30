Meghan hinted that the couple might be working on a documentary.

It would center on their “love story.”

She sat down with Allison P. Davis of The Cut for a candid interview.

In her most recent shocking interview, Meghan Markle hinted that she and Prince Harry might be working on a documentary that would center on their “love story.”

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Allison P. Davis of The Cut for a candid interview packed of shocking revelations. The two discussed Meghan’s relationships with the royal family as well as her future plans with her husband.

Intriguingly, when asked about the rumored Netflix docuseries on her and Prince Harry, she said: “The aspect of my life I haven’t been able to share, that others haven’t been able to witness, is our love story.”

In response to the question of whether “what they are now filming is a documentary about their love story,” Meghan said: “What’s so hilarious is I’m not trying to be cagey… I never read the news. I am therefore unsure of what is verified.

It’s incredibly fantastic to be able to tell your own story when the media has created the narrative around you, Meghan continued.

