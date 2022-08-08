Meghan Markle similar to Princess Diana in some ways

Meghan Markle is accused of not having any talent but thinks she knows everything
Meghan Markle has been accused of having "no talent of her own"...
As she watched her husband give a keynote speech at the UN, the body language of Meghan Markle looked a lot like that of the late Princess Diana, who was a Duchess.
Body language expert Darren Stanton said about Meghan’s visit to the UN headquarters, “Similarly to Princess Diana, Meghan isn’t afraid to show her emotions.”
“There’s been plenty of times she and Harry have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands and being tactile, touching each other’s elbows or back – intimate areas to touch,” he said.
Darren added, “In the early days of Meghan Markle joining the Royal Family, there was a lot of speculation in terms of how she was going to convey herself and fit into life as a senior royal.
“Right from the outset, Meghan was a very strong and confident person.
“Perhaps, this was due to her tenacious nature and the motivation she has had to have become a star in her own right in the world of acting – a career that takes a lot of determination and passion, traits she has shown to have intrinsically.
“It’s clear from Meghan’s body language that she loves Harry very much.”
