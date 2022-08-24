Meghan Markle was advised to return to work

Meghan Markle criticizes the royal traditions.

Her son’s nursery caught fire.

However, she was forced to continue doing royal obligations.

In an interview with Serena Williams, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed that her son Archie’s nursery caught fire when he was just four months old.

Due to stringent procedure, Meghan, who was travelling to Africa with Harry at the time, was forced to continue doing royal obligations.

While Williams inquired about the 2019 occurrence, the mother of two disclosed: “What did we have to do when everyone is sobbing and trembling? I told him, “This doesn’t make any sense. Why don’t you just tell people what occurred before you go perform another official engagement?””

Finally, Meghan was forced to follow the rules and give priority to her responsibilities.

The firm made the decision to keep the incident a secret because “the emphasis ends up being on how it appears instead of how it feels.”

In addition, she continued, “Having some comprehension of the human moments behind the scenes that people do not have any awareness of and to give each other a break is having some success in humanizing and breaking through these labels, these archetypes, and these boxes that we are put into.”

