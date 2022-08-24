Meghan Markle’s latest viral pics attract attention

Meghan Markle’s followers went crazy after seeing her new makeup-free photos.

The viral photographs show Prince Harry’s bride wearing little or no make-up.

She seems to be at her Montecito home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children.

The images were published on Twitter by the account @luckyrevin, who wrote,

“New #PrincessMeghan sighting. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a girl #meghanmarkle was having a zoom call with. Possible Archetypes launch soon!!”

Omgggg!!!!😱😱 New #PrincessMeghan sighting. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a girl #meghanmarkle was having a zoom call with. Possible Archetypes launch soon!!😍😍❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4KLHmdiyTY Advertisement — Lily Revin (@LuckyRevin) August 22, 2022

A user commented, “Wow she looks amazing!!!!

“Her curls are gorgeous & she looks so young! I could have sworn this was from when she was a teenager!!”

The Duchess is generally seen with straight or bouncy hair and natural make-up, but she seems even more natural in the latest photos.

