Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netflix’s next film ‘Indian Predator Diary’ released its trailer

Netflix’s next film ‘Indian Predator Diary’ released its trailer

Articles
Advertisement
Netflix’s next film ‘Indian Predator Diary’ released its trailer

Netflix’s next film ‘Indian Predator Diary’ released its trailer

Advertisement
  • Indian Predator Diary of a Serial Killer is a true-crime documentary series
  • This grim criminal documentary series is the second instalment of the Indian Predator.
  • the teaser of the movie has been released 
Advertisement

Indian Predator Diary of a Serial Killer is a true-crime documentary series slated to premiere on Netflix on September 7, 2022.

This grim criminal documentary series is the second instalment of the Indian Predator.

Advertisement

CAST LIST:

  • Altaf Hussain
  • Manjit Singh
    • Advertisement
  • Jitendra Sharma
  • Sanjay Bansal
    • Advertisement
  • Bunny Adhikari
  • Mukesh Pandey
    • Advertisement
  • Joginder Sharma
  • Himanshu Kumar
    • Advertisement
  • Saurav Kumar
  • Meenu
    • Advertisement
  • Nikhil Raj
Advertisement
Advertisement

Raja was accused of murdering journalist Dhirendra Singh, who worked for Hindi Daily; he dismembered Singh’s body and threw it into the river.

During the course of the inquiry into his case, it was discovered that Singh was not the only one who was slain and tossed into the river.

CHECKOUT THE TEASER

Also Read

In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold
In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

On Friday, Paris Jackson was seen riding her light blue Vespa to...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story