Netlfix's plans for 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date

Netlfix's plans for 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date

  • Fans of the popular Netflix survival game Squid Game can be found all over the world
  • Counting down the minutes until the second season of the game is made available to stream.
  • To such an extent that the author of the character even hinted at the existence of a second, distinct version of Seong Gi-hun.
Release Date:

Back in June of this year, the streaming behemoth Netflix made the formal announcement that it will be producing a second season of the show.

Its creator however teased The Hollywood Reporter, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout-out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Though no specific dates were given, viewers can look forward to a new season of the show sometime between now and 2024.

