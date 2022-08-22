Netlfix’s plans for ‘Squid Game’ season 2: Release date

Netflix is developing a ‘Squid Game’ reality programme with a cash prize
Netflix has greenlit "Squid Game: The Challenge". The 10-episode reality competition will...
Back in June of this year, the streaming behemoth Netflix made the formal announcement that it will be producing a second season of the show.
Its creator however teased The Hollywood Reporter, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout-out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”
“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”
Though no specific dates were given, viewers can look forward to a new season of the show sometime between now and 2024.
