The Mirzapur actor has been lauded extensively for his acting versatility.

Realistic acting has the ability to draw attention and pique the interest of viewers, as Pankaj Tripathi has repeatedly demonstrated.

The seasoned actor has been able to portray a variety of characters, whether it be in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur or as a kind taxi driver in Mimi.

With his performance in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’s third season, Tripathi has once again won over the critics after making strides in both mainstream and OTT platforms.

During an interview, Tripathi talked about the rave reviews he has been getting because of the show and how his acting versatility is being lauded extensively. The Mirzapur actor expressed, “This is what acting is. We didn’t use to have these small nuances in the past but now we have. People have microscopic lenses and people notice the smallest of gestures. Small things were not noticed earlier so one went on over-exaggerating the things in the past. If you look at the courtroom dramas of Indian cinema and look at Criminal Justice, you will find a lot of differences. This show is dramatic as well as real.”

Meanwhile, the creator of the legal drama Rohan Sippy discussed the reasons behind adding humour elements to the show with respect to Tripathi’s character. He shared, “The writers, producers and we as directors and actors have to be on the same page, to add uniqueness to the courtroom drama series. You really connect to Madhav through his sense of humour and through that, you enjoy the show a lot more. I and Pankaj Ji discuss this a lot.”

Rohan further stated, “When we feel that a scene can be improvised by adding a line here and there, it makes work a lot more exciting. Having that confidence that the show’s character is not changing but is only being enhanced, makes it all the more appealing and accessible, keeping the seriousness of the case intact. It is an enjoyable process to find the right balance. You can’t manage that if you don’t have wonderful actors who can understand that.”

This week began with the release of Criminal Justice’s third season. Among other well-known faces are Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee, and Shweta Basu Prasad.