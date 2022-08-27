Pink Venom is a recent hit song by BLACKPINK

It is the first song to reach the top of the “Hot Trending Songs Chart,” according to Billboard.

The industry titan in music and entertainment announced the band’s new accomplishment on August 27 via their official Twitter account.

Advertisement BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” is the first hit to debut at No. 1 on the #HotTrendingSongs Powered by @Twitter chart. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/TqOF076rNL — billboard (@billboard) August 23, 2022

The group member Lisa obtains the second and third positions on the chart this week with her popular songs LALISA and MONEY, in addition to How You Like That, which previously peaked at number 19.

With this, either BLACKPINK or member Lisa holds the top three spots on Billboard. She just made history by becoming the first female pop icon to hold the #1 spot in the rankings.

For those who don’t know, Pink Venom is the lead song from BLACKPINK’s next album BORN PINK, which is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022.

