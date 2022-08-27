Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Pink Venom, by BLACKPINK is number-one song on Billboard’s Trending chart
Pink Venom, by BLACKPINK is number-one song on Billboard’s Trending chart

Pink Venom, by BLACKPINK is number-one song on Billboard’s Trending chart

Articles
Advertisement
Pink Venom, by BLACKPINK is number-one song on Billboard’s Trending chart

Pink Venom, by BLACKPINK is number-one song on Billboard’s Trending chart

Advertisement
  • Pink Venom is a recent hit song by BLACKPINK
  • It is the first song to reach the top of the “Hot Trending Songs Chart,” according to Billboard.
  • The industry titan in music and entertainment announced the band’s new accomplishment on August 27 via their official Twitter account.
Advertisement

Pink Venom, a recent hit song by BLACKPINK, is breaking records daily.

Pink Venom is the first song to reach the top of the “Hot Trending Songs Chart,” according to Billboard.

BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s Hot Trending chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’

The industry titan in music and entertainment announced the band’s new accomplishment on August 27 via their official Twitter account.

 

The group member Lisa obtains the second and third positions on the chart this week with her popular songs LALISA and MONEY, in addition to How You Like That, which previously peaked at number 19.

With this, either BLACKPINK or member Lisa holds the top three spots on Billboard. She just made history by becoming the first female pop icon to hold the #1 spot in the rankings.

For those who don’t know, Pink Venom is the lead song from BLACKPINK’s next album BORN PINK, which is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is alluring in her first HBO debut
BLACKPINK’s Jennie is alluring in her first HBO debut

BLACKPINK Jennie is getting ready to make her acting debut in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
David Beckham sang
David Beckham sang "All I Want for Christmas," and Mariah Carey liked it
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Ranveer Singh to be a part of Golmaal 5
Ranveer Singh to be a part of Golmaal 5
Sharon Stone's Epic reaction upon seeing Shah Rukh Khan
Sharon Stone's Epic reaction upon seeing Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story