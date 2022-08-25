BLACKPINK’s Jennie is alluring in her first HBO debut

BLACKPINK Jennie is getting ready to make her acting debut in the new HBO series The Idol,

It was produced by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, who were all involved in the production of Euphoria.

In spite of the fact that BLACKPINK fans are under the impression that Jennie just makes a brief appearance in one or two scenes, she actually stars in a significant portion of the film.

Flaunt, an American publication that covers fashion and society, reported on the news and disclosed that Jennie will be portraying a supporting character who is bisexual.

According to Koreaboo, the most recent trailer, which was released on the 22nd of August, emits sapphic vibes; nonetheless, many internet users criticised it for being queerbaiting.

Many BLACKPINK supporters issued a warning to the rest of the fandom regarding the track record of LGBTQIA+ representation that the producers of The Idol had.

In the most recent series, Jennie plays the role of Jennie Ruby Jane alongside other cast members such as Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, and Dan Levy, among others.

The Idol takes place against the backdrop of the music industry and centres on a self-help guru and a modern-day cult leader who get into a tumultuous connection with a rising pop idol. The music industry serves as the setting for the story.

Watch the second teaser below: