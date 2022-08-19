“Pink Venom” gathers more than 75 millions views within few hours

BLACKPINK’s first song in nearly two years, “Pink Venom,” was released before a planned nine-month world tour.

After releasing “Pink Venom” on Friday, the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK became the top trending topic on Twitter in multiple countries.

Within a few hours of the song’s premiere on YouTube, over 75 million people had viewed the music video.

Their first song in nearly two years, “Pink Venom,” was released before a planned nine-month world tour.

The preview for the hip-hop song’s music video, the lead single from the group’s next album that will be published next month, has already garnered more than 130 million views on YouTube.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa have collaborated with Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa since their debut in South Korea in 2016 and have since become a global phenomenon.

Some of their songs, including “Kill This Love,” have amassed more than a billion YouTube views, although the group’s members have shifted their focus to solo releases in recent years.

“Since it’s our comeback after a long time … we wanted to express our identity. So we put together words ‘Pink’ and ‘Venom’, two contradictory words that will well remind you of us,” Jennie stated during a press event.

The band’s management firm, YG Entertainment (122870.KQ), stated that the music video for the song, which contains traditional Korean instruments, was its most expensive production to date.

YG stated that more than 1.5 million copies of the group’s upcoming album, Born Pink, which will be released on September 16, have already been pre-sold, which is double the quantity of the group’s first album.

“Rather than focusing on breaking records, we have really prepared for the new song so our fans and audiences can love it … (but) if we are able to break records, we would be really thankful,” Rose said.

BLACKPINK will begin their world tour in October, visiting at least 26 locations through June while playing for around 1.5 million people.

