Pooja Hegde wears pink tank top and raises the temperature

Pooja Hegde is one of the best actresses working in the entertainment business. With her skills, she has made a name for herself in the business. She has worked on movies like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde has a huge number of fans, and those fans can’t wait for her photos to be made public. She shares photos and videos with her fans on social media from time to time.

Speaking of which, Pooja Hegde just posted a beautiful photo to Instagram. She is wearing a pink top in the picture. She wrote this when she shared the post: “What is it again that people say about the eyes and the soul? #home”. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to leave nice comments.

Pooja will soon be in the movie Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda, who played the tiger in Liger. The Beast actress will play the main character in the movie. Besides this, Pooja Hegde will also play the main female role in SSMB28, which stars Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas will be in charge of this drama, which has no name yet.

When it comes to her Bollywood career, Pooja has a movie with Salman Khan called Bhaijaan, which used to be called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In Bollywood, she will also be in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

When it comes to Bhaijaan, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji and has music by DSP, Honey Singh, and Ravi Basrur, who is also in charge of the background music for this action-packed comedy. Two songs for the movie have already been shot in Hyderabad. One of them is a big party song with Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja, and Ram Charan.











