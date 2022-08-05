Prince Harry files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against Scotland Yard and the government of the United Kingdom for removing his police protection on trips to the country.

The Duke of Sussex is facing opposition for requesting police protection in the UK.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, stated on a television programme: “It’s an utter nonsense. These two court cases are going to cost us an absolute fortune.”

She stated that it would be appropriate to provide Harry with protection if he visits the United Kingdom for a royal occasion.

She stated that Prince Harry could not receive police protection if he continued to enter the nation to meet his pals and make Netflix documentaries.

