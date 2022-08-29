Prince Harry’s friends reportedly refuse to back Oprah

Prince Harry has begun to experience the “real essence” of loneliness.

According to reports, after travelling “halfway across the world” for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has begun to experience the “real essence” of loneliness.

This assertion was made by royal commentator Daniela Elser in a recent article.

She began by commenting on Prince Harry’s pals’ “wall of silence,” which they had formed after his charges against the Royal Family.

However, celebrities like actor Janina Gavanker and breakfast show host Gayle King claim that “those from Meghan’s side of the aisle are the ones with the loudest voices.”

“While California native Meghan is very well-connected and counts celebrities like the Clooney’s among her friends, Harry is also believed to have a vast circle of trusted friends, so their reluctance to go public with their support as ‘startling,'” Ms. Elser continued.

Maybe this is attributable to Harry’s friends’ experience with royal courtship, which has taught them that maintaining the role requires maintaining extreme secrecy around the media and taking a batten-down-the- hatches, ride-out-the-storm mentality.

“Surely now would be the time for a well-placed Eton friend or two to put up a sympathetic interview or a statement here and there to help Brits realize what the formerly adored British son is going through right now,” said one well-placed Eton friend.

However, it is obvious that either Harry does not feel the need or does not want to contact his British allies.

