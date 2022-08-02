Prince William, Kate Middleton seen partying in a viral TikTok

Duke and Duchess, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were partying young adults before they became parents and royals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen dancing in clubs, crawling into taxis, and having fun in a viral TikTok.

TikTok mash-up has over 500,000 likes and thousands of comments.

One user commented on the video, “They certainly enjoyed their university days.”

Another person wrote, “future king and queen.. love it.”

The UK’s future leaders met at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

The two married in 2011 and have three children: George, Louis, and Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the spotlight over royal duties and William’s relationship with Prince Harry.

The brothers’ strained relationship has made headlines since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looked good this year.

William is second in line to become king.

He’s second to Prince Charles.

This year marks Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne.