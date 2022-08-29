Priyanka Chopra on how her view of failure has changed

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business.

Her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra was born through surrogacy to her and her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, the actress has been giving her fans cute glimpses of the new baby, and her fans are loving it. PeeCee is an actor and a mother, but she is also a successful businesswoman. Her haircare brand, Anomaly, just came out in India on the beauty and lifestyle website Nykaa.

Priyanka said she’d failed in many things. “Has your perception of failure changed?” PeeCee: “I’ve had numerous missteps. I never mention them.” My errors don’t bother me. I assumed failures were typical and everyone would experience them. What you do after failing is what defines you, and I agree as I become older.

“I am 40 now, and when I think about my approach to failure, it still hurts, it still stings, I still cry with my family, and I still feel very sad, but I get up faster and stronger than I would have in my 20s, and I think that’s because I’ve built a career where I feel a lot more comfortable with the woman I’ve become, the When you do something for a long time, you have a lot more faith in yourself. Yes, I’ve changed a lot since I began, and I’ve learnt a lot.

Priyanka will appear in Citadel, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

