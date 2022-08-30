Priyanka Chopra talks about how she got to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business. Priyanka has made her own place in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka played Alex Parrish on the American TV show Quantico, which was PeeCee’s first big role in Hollywood. Since then, her cinematic journey hasn’t come to an end.

The actress has also been in movies like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, and Isn’t It Romantic. Priyanka has been working in Hollywood for ten years, but she still feels like a new kid on the block.

Priyanka said, “I’m a high achiever and I always have been. I am a person who works toward goals. I like challenges, growth, change, and learning new things. When you put all of these things together, I want to do a lot more.

If I break it down, my acting career in India has been very successful. I’ve worked with some of the best directors, and I’ve made movies that I’m really proud of. Now, as an actor, I want to be able to make that body of work in English that is in America.”

After 10 years of hard work in the US, Priyanka Chopra said that things finally seem to be going well for her in Hollywood. “I am still new as an actor. ”

After working here for 10 years, I’m almost at the point where I can do the kinds of jobs I want to do, where I have the kind of credibility in the industry that I’ve worked really hard for, and where my partners trust me,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to star with Richard Madden in the spy thriller series Citadel and with Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back to Me.

