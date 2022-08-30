Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers concert in Mexico City on Tuesday.

The singer-actor also uploaded videos of raucous singalongs that took place during the live performance.

Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers concert in Mexico. The actor shared photos of herself and Nick Jonas from the night.

She also shared videos of raucous singalongs that took place during the live performance at the arena.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Mexico City. Priyanka shared videos of the singer-actor’s performance at a concert with the Jonas Brothers on Instagram.

On Tuesday, she uploaded a picture of her and her husband at the event and gave him high praise. “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas,” Priyanka wrote below their shot.

The actor also uploaded a number of videos showing delighted concertgoers singing along to Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas as they gave a live performance in a crowded auditorium.

Nick and Priyanka were present when the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour began in Mexico City. Priyanka turned to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes look at the event as Nick and his brothers played on stage after giving a glimpse of everything she had been consuming while on the trip.

In her videos, a sea of fans could be seen singing along with the Jonas Brothers as they sang a number of ballads about love. In addition, cell phone flashlights were used to brighten the darkened music venue. “Mexico City, let’s go,” Priyanka captioned a video she shared on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka uploaded a picture of her concert access pass for the Jonas Brothers, which had her name and portrait on it, before posting recordings of the live performance.

In a photo she shared, Priyanka also showed of all the snacks she’s been having in Mexico, and wrote “When in Mexico eat Mexican snacks. Jonas Brothers in Mexico City tonight.” The actor also shared her concert look in an Instagram post. Priyanka wore sunglasses, a gold chain and a black top in the photo and wrote, “It’s a go.”

Additionally, the Jonas Brothers will perform in Mexico on Thursday and Friday. Priyanka and Nick were pictured in a vibrant portrait seated next to a small table earlier on Tuesday. He also uploaded a photo of himself by himself, dressed in a pair of brown jeans, a yellow patterned top over a white T-shirt, and these accessories.