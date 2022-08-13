Priyanka Chopra remembers late Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra uploaded an old picture of Sridevi on Instagram’s story feature.

She labelled the image “#sridevi” as a mark of respect for the late, great artist.

Janhvi Kapoor spoke extensively about her mother’s past as a pan-Indian superstar.

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to her. A short while ago, She used her social media accounts to upload an old picture of the Mr. India actress on Instagram’s story feature. She labelled the image “#sridevi” as a mark of respect for the late, great artist.

Few actors experience the level of fame and support from the public that Sridevi experienced. She has appeared in over 300 films during the course of her distinguished career. Her loved ones and admirers remembered the actress on social media today, on the anniversary of her birth. Both of Sridevi’s daughters remembered special times spent with their mother in the early morning and posted touching pictures on social media as an homage to their late mother.

Janhvi Kapoor spoke extensively about her mother Sridevi’s past as a pan-Indian superstar in a recent interview. She also described how her mother labelled her a “anomaly” and was sensitive on the filming sets.

She said, “Through her films, the person that she was, seeing her on sets and the kind of sensitivity that she brought, I think that can never happen twice. She is an anomaly. What she has given to our country and to the world, through her artistry, is unparalleled and I think it happens only once in a blue moon.”

In terms of her career, Priyanka is developing a number of intriguing films. In addition to Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris, she was last seen in the American movie The Matrix Resurrections. She played the character of Sati in the movie.

